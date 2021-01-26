Elrond ERD (ERD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $261.61 Million

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Elrond ERD token can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. Elrond ERD has a market capitalization of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond ERD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00053564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00127587 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00073099 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00282367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00070025 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037265 BTC.

About Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

Elrond ERD Token Trading

Elrond ERD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond ERD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond ERD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond ERD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.