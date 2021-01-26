Emerson Electric (EMR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Emerson Electric to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Emerson Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.99. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $85.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

