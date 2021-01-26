Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Trading 44.7% Lower Over Last Week

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $131.33 million and $1.46 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 44.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00051165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00130273 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00282839 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00070610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00069042 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00036621 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Token Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 442,941,619 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.