Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at Tudor Pickering

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.00.

Shares of ENB traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,227,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,193,459. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$42.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.04. The company has a market cap of C$89.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of C$33.06 and a 1 year high of C$57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.11 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.6644282 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.53, for a total value of C$217,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,872 shares in the company, valued at C$4,729,104.16. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total transaction of C$178,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 920,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,997,767.15. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,929 shares of company stock worth $505,376.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

