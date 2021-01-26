Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,710,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,873,000 after acquiring an additional 785,573 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 57,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 661,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 180,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 122,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.19.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.6523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 123.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

