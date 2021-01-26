Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.31 to $3.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.000 billion to $5.170 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.06 billion.Encompass Health also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.31-3.53 EPS.

Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $59.29.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EHC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays raised shares of Encompass Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.43.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $500,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.