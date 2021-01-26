Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Encompass Health updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.31-3.53 EPS.

Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $500,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

