ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Stock Price Up 5.9%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s stock price rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 5,164,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 6,159,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $93.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Roger Michelon sold 71,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $59,360.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,923 shares of company stock valued at $120,220. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

