Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.21

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.21 and traded as low as $4.64. Energy Focus shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 92,912 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 118.08% and a negative net margin of 44.27%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 31,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.