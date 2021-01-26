Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.05.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERF. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) alerts:

Shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,845,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,779. The company has a market cap of C$923.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.23.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$192.84 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.32%.

About Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.