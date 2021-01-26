Enigma (ENG) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Enigma token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000426 BTC on major exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $145,463.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.43 or 0.00318365 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00032579 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003950 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000835 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.72 or 0.01503483 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,292,446 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,042,882 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.