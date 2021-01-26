Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading Down 7.6%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares traded down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $185.22 and last traded at $187.34. 4,932,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 5,631,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.36, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,542,023.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.