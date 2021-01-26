Entegris (ENTG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Entegris to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Entegris stock opened at $108.60 on Tuesday. Entegris has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

In related news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,236.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

