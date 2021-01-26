Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.71. The firm has a market cap of $960.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFSC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $57,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,770,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,984. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

