Envista (NYSE:NVST) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.14

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.14 and last traded at $37.01, with a volume of 3153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.51.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVST. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.85 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $640.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.18 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Envista by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Envista in the third quarter worth $160,000.

Envista Company Profile (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

