Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Trading 5.5% Higher

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) traded up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $23.11. 1,278,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,685,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,873,000. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,164,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

