EOS Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.62 or 0.00008125 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $2.46 billion and $1.97 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,026,514,024 coins and its circulating supply is 939,814,012 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

