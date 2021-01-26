EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $702.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to announce $702.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $700.40 million and the highest is $704.91 million. EPAM Systems reported sales of $632.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.53.

Shares of EPAM opened at $354.15 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $369.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.66. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.53, for a total value of $1,261,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,901.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,525. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,113,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,024,000 after purchasing an additional 143,058 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 340,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,233,000 after purchasing an additional 121,321 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2,230.4% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,561,000 after purchasing an additional 87,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,153,000 after purchasing an additional 81,421 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

