Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Buys 64,376 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 123.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 64,376 shares during the period. Xperi makes up 0.6% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Xperi worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPER. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Xperi by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 24,342 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Xperi by 116.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 86,890 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 13.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 51.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,250,000 after buying an additional 486,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 12.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,891,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after buying an additional 204,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $128,239.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPER shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.12. 6,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,351. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

