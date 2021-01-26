Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC decreased its stake in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,557 shares during the quarter. Quantum comprises about 0.6% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned about 0.89% of Quantum worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QMCO traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,521. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $286.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 2.55. Quantum Co. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $8.52.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $85.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 35,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $197,438.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,165.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 33,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $191,414.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 539,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,442.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,372 shares of company stock valued at $530,929. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QMCO. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Quantum from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

