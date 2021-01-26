Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.3% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.16. 2,012,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,050,703. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.50 and a 200-day moving average of $180.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.