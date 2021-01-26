Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$134.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.90 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$47.50 to C$52.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.78.

TSE AIF opened at C$50.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.06. Altus Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$33.41 and a 52 week high of C$61.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 122.31.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

