Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Brunswick Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brunswick in a report released on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.10.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

NYSE:BC opened at $89.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 78.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

