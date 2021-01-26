Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%.

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $343.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19. Equity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $28.58.

EQBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

