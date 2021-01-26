Erdene Resource Development Co. (ERD.TO) (TSE:ERD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.41

Erdene Resource Development Co. (ERD.TO) (TSE:ERD) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.43. Erdene Resource Development Co. (ERD.TO) shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 405,174 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 16.32 and a quick ratio of 16.25.

Get Erdene Resource Development Co. (ERD.TO) alerts:

Erdene Resource Development Co. (ERD.TO) (TSE:ERD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in three exploration licenses approximately covering an area of 4,842 hectares and three mining licenses approximately covering an area of 13,019 hectares.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Erdene Resource Development Co. (ERD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erdene Resource Development Co. (ERD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.