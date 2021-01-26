ESBC Hits One Day Volume of $90,981.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. ESBC has a total market cap of $395,876.99 and approximately $90,981.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 25,716,270 coins and its circulating supply is 25,445,305 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

ESBC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

