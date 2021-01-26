ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 955,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.67% of ESCO Technologies worth $98,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $422,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.97. The stock had a trading volume of 74,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $111.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.55.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $208.03 million during the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESE. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens began coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

