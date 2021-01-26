ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.55

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $92.55 and traded as high as $106.60. ESCO Technologies shares last traded at $104.97, with a volume of 74,594 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $208.03 million for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

