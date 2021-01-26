Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

Shares of ESQ stock opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. Esquire Financial has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $188.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Esquire Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Esquire Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

