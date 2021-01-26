ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.05

Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 2035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPIX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a market cap of $610.18 million, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.9% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,466,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,954 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

