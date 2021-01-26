ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.05

Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 2035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.
Several brokerages have weighed in on EPIX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.
The company has a market cap of $610.18 million, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.9% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,466,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,954 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
