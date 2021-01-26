Essentia (ESS) Market Cap Reaches $331,937.29

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Essentia has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $331,937.29 and $7,828.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00068834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.98 or 0.00826696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00050574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.88 or 0.04391451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00015426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017512 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 975,944,706 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

