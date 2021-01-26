Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPRT. Bank of America boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 78.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $29.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.