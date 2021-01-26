Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPRT. Bank of America boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 78.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 152.38%.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
See Also: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.