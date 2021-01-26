Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ETTYF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:ETTYF opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.