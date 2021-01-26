Ethereum Classic (ETC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $804.18 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $7.40 or 0.00022946 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $860.72 million and approximately $804.18 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,342.32 or 0.04162258 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

