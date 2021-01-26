Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $7.40

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.40 or 0.00022946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $860.72 million and approximately $804.18 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,342.32 or 0.04162258 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

