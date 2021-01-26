Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Reaches $0.0217

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 49.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $438,153.48 and $9.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00070468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.94 or 0.00820279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00048897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.51 or 0.04273699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017520 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Token Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

