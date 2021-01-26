Ethereum Meta Market Cap Hits $1.31 Million (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Ethereum Meta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $29.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00069477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.13 or 0.00842524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,390.60 or 0.04385903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017767 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta is a token. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Token Trading

Ethereum Meta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

