EtherGem Hits One Day Volume of $51,580.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $384,566.59 and approximately $51,580.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EtherGem has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00070963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.02 or 0.00852284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00052110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.19 or 0.04439686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017704 BTC.

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io

EtherGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

