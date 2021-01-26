EUNO (EUNO) Hits Market Cap of $5.82 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 46.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. EUNO has a market cap of $5.82 million and $770.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.58 or 0.00716056 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000146 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 112.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,102,232,397 coins and its circulating supply is 6,102,233,052 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

