Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.64

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.64 and traded as high as $8.20. Euroseas shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 87,700 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESEA shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Euroseas from $4.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Euroseas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 million. Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Euroseas Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

