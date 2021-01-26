Evedo Market Capitalization Tops $909,586.78 (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. Evedo has a market cap of $909,586.78 and approximately $323,235.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Evedo Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

