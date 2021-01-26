EventChain (EVC) Trading 17.4% Higher Over Last Week

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. EventChain has a market cap of $269,842.46 and $11,934.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EventChain has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EventChain token can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00069375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.97 or 0.00830200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00050605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.99 or 0.04382427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017667 BTC.

EventChain Token Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

