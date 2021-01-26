EventChain (EVC) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 29.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. One EventChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a market cap of $259,455.74 and $11,524.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EventChain has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EventChain Profile

EventChain is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

