Everus Price Down 4.5% This Week (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Everus has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Everus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Everus has a market capitalization of $8.06 million and $21.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00069375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.97 or 0.00830200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00050605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.99 or 0.04382427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017667 BTC.

Everus Token Profile

Everus (EVR) is a token. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,776,853 tokens. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everus’ official website is everus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Everus (EVR) is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services. Services like an exchange, its own cryptocurrency ATM, a BaaS (Blockchain as a Service) enabling decentralized applications to use it as a payment service, and an e-Mall (EVR Mall). EVR is an ERC-20 token that will provide users with voting rights “

Everus Token Trading

Everus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

