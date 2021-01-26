Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Down 7.6%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) shares dropped 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 1,158,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,054,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The company has a market cap of $218.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the third quarter worth $151,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the third quarter worth $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 724.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 18,093 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the second quarter worth $68,000. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

