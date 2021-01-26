Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) traded down 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $140.00 and last traded at $141.04. 2,620,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,990,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.93.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.87.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.88. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $3,974,709.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 916,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,999,858.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,210 shares of company stock worth $14,520,315 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,257,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.