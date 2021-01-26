Excalibur Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,739 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp owned approximately 0.29% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKT. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BKT opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.0344 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

