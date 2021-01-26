Excalibur Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Excalibur Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 63,726 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,072,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 272,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,772,000 after acquiring an additional 93,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.68.

GS opened at $283.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $97.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $309.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

