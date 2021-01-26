Excalibur Management Corp Has $2.16 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Excalibur Management Corp cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.2% of Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 390,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,953,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after buying an additional 53,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

Shares of UPS opened at $161.75 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.77 and its 200-day moving average is $159.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

