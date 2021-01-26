Excalibur Management Corp Purchases 5,917 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 335.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter.

SPSB opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.